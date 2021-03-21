Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $30.84 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $540.14 million and approximately $105.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $30.84 or 0.00053766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00257607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00101947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

