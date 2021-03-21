Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,280.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $62,280.33 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,778,090 coins and its circulating supply is 9,778,086 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

