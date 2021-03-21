BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,679. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock worth $9,556,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.