BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,836,977.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.40 million, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

