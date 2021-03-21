BlackRock Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XOMA were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

