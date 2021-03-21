BlackRock Inc. Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,002,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,678.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 224,839 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,049,000.

RSP stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $142.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

