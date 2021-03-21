BlackRock Inc. Invests $22.24 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,688,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,000.

Separately, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.