BlackRock Inc. Purchases 131,681 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Pipe worth $22,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX opened at $33.89 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

