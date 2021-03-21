BlackRock Inc. Sells 719 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Bancorporation worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.83 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.