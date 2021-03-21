BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.10

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $13.25. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 60,676 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

