Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.1% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after acquiring an additional 323,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. 2,693,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day moving average is $468.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.