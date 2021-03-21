Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,343,000. Natera makes up about 17.2% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,204. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,549,035 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.