BMO Capital Markets Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $32.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMC. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.