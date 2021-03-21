Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIFI stock remained flat at $$14.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 853,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,635. The company has a market cap of $627.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.