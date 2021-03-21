BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

