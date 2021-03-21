Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.