Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,950 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.