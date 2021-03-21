Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.10. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

