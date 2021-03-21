Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USANA Health Sciences.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $13,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.