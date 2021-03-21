Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

