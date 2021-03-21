Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $6.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce $6.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $5.24. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $4.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

