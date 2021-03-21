Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

