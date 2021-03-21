Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.63. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. 523,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

