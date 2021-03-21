Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

