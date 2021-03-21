Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.37). Potbelly reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 269,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $78,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

