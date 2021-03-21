Brokerages Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $106.22

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autohome by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ATHM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.98. 1,339,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,672. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

