Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

