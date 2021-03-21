Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

