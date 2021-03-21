Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $26.50

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 1,600,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

