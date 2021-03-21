Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

