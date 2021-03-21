Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $11.59

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 7,422,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

