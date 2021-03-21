Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $149.68

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,082,249.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,716,892. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.74 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

