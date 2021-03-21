Brokers Offer Predictions for Mistras Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

