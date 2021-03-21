Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

