Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

