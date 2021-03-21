Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Citizens BancShares worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $834.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.