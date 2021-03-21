Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,112 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

