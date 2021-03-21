Brown Advisory Inc. Has $25.57 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.