Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 878.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

