Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

WDAY stock opened at $251.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.