BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

