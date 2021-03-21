Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.90.

Shares of BMBL opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

