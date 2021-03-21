C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

CHRW stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

