Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 10,802 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -381.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

