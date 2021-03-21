Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

