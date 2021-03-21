Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 152,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.