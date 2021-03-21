Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 529 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

