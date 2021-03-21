Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,637 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

