Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post sales of $150.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Calix posted sales of $101.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $599.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

CALX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 328.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

