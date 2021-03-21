Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 33.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 6,520,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Cameco has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,777,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

